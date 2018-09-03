The start of the 2018-2019 school year for the Westby Area School District is only days away and the district leaders are pleased to welcome students, staff and families back to the classroom. Attached are comments from each school branch leader.
Westby Area School District Administrator
Steve Michaels
It is with great excitement that we welcome in another school year! Our staff has been in preparing for the year, our hallways and classrooms are looking great after being cleaned, athletic seasons are underway and music groups have been practicing. We welcomed new staff and returning employees back during a district meeting on Aug. 27 and we are eager for our students to return in September.
Westby Area High School Principal
Bob Bothe
This a new year for your adventure in life. You are on a path unbeknownst to you the end result. Whether you are following a path others have successfully traversed or you are trailblazing your own path, know that the staff here at WAHS will provide for your success.
We will work hard alongside you, but we will not do the work for you. We will guide, facilitate, and help influence your decision making, but know every decision is yours to make. Choose wisely.
We have an impressive history rich with tradition in this district, and we will continue to ebb and flow with the current times in order to successfully transfer you into your post-secondary learning.
Think of WAHS as a learning environment providing old school traditions with new school thoughts.
Westby Area Middle School Principal
Mike Weninger
It is my pleasure to welcome back staff, students, and families for another great year at Westby Area Middle School. Thanks to the generous support of voters this past spring, we remain at the same level of staffing and programming as the past year.
We are excited to have students returning to classrooms filled with energy and enthusiasm for learning.
We desire to have each of our students and staff members fulfill their potential by helping them to realize the principle beliefs of our vision statement: Believe—Achieve—Succeed with CLASS (Care, Learn, Achieve, Serve, & Smile).
We are eager to launch a new initiative this year called Character Strong. The program emphasizes building social-emotional and leadership skills in our students.
When students learn the value of character through service, they develop a stronger identity and sense of belonging. Focusing on the whole child helps us to successfully prepare our students for middle school, high school, and beyond.
Westby Elementary School Principal
Bruce Peterson
Welcome back students, parents, staff, and friends. The elementary school has been too quiet for too long. I’m looking excitedly ahead to hear the halls ring with voices again.
The 2018—2019 school year will be a year where staff and students radiate C.L.A.S.S. every day. Those five letters stand for Caring, Learning, Achieving, Serving, and Smiling and form the focus of our work, our relationships, and our planning.
I can’t wait to get started learning together with everyone at Westby Elementary School, where “Today is the Best Day to be My Best”.
Coon Valley Elementary School Principal
Mike Berg
Students, parents, and staff, welcome back for the 2018-19 school year at Coon Valley Elementary School!
Every new school year is exciting, but this year is especially exciting for the CVES community. In addition to the awesome school garden that was built last spring, many wonderful upgrades await your arrival, including; a new play structure with an Octoball court, a rock climbing wall in the gym, a newly remodeled kitchen, and visual improvements to the outside of the building.
Our theme for the year is “What’s Your Super Power?” with a focus on the power of building strong relationships in our lives. Our block-buster super-powered year begins on Sept. 4.
Editor’s note: Over the course of the next few weeks the Westby Times will be running its annual “Meet the Teach” profiles introducing new people and positions to the district.
