Three Westby Area High School ladies are candidates for the title of 2020 Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club Royalty.
The 2019 Snowflake Royalty, Queen Lexi Mahan, First Attendant Theresa Wintersdorf and Second Attendant Mattie Wood are preparing to step down from their titles after a full year attending many events and parades. The following candidates are ready to represent the city of Westby and the Snowflake Ski & Golf Club for the 2019-2020 season.
The following young ladies are the 2020 candidates:
- Emma Wedwick, daughter of Branden and Danielle Wedwick;
- Cheyanne Nash, daughter of Brian and Ashley Nash;
- Trista Rumppe, daughter of Steven and Dawn Rumppe.
The 2020 Snowflake Royalty coronation date is Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Westby Community Center. The meet and greet social begins at 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning approximately at noon. Refreshments will be served. This event is open to the public at the cost of $5 per person at the door. There is no entry fee for all current reigning visiting royalty. Everyone is invited to say farewell to the 2019 royalty and welcome in the 2020 royalty.
Mark your calendars for the Snowflake Junior Jump scheduled for Jan. 4 and the 97th annual Snowflake Ski Tournament that will be held on Friday, Jan. 31–Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. We hope you can join us for these great winter events held at the Westby Snowflake Ski & Golf Club in Timber Coulee.
For more information regarding these events and the 9-hole golf course, head to www.snowflakeskiclub.com or call 608-634-3211.
