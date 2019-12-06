Westby Sons of Norway hears report from Syttende Mai First Attendant

Solvang Lodge 5-457 met at the Bekkum Library Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Our business meeting was held were we voted to suspend the Pot ‘O Gold and go to a “Door Prize” at each meeting instead. We welcomed new members: Danika Wiehling, Steve and Kay Holte, Lynn Marks, Diane Brueggen, Fred and Irene Olson. Correspondence was shared by President Cedric Veum. Our 2020 officers will be installed at our Christmas party. Our next meeting will be Jan. 28.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our program was presented by Sedona Radke. Sedona was sponsored by our Solvang Lodge as a candidate for 2019 Syttende Mai Princess where she was selected as First Attendant. She had a very nice slide presentation and talked about her enjoyable reign up to date.

Buddy Rundhaugen led us in the Norwegian Table Prayer. Servers for the evening were Ruth and Dave Amundson, Tammy Haakenson, and Mike Cimino.

Hazel Cornell—Reporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0