Westby Sons of Norway hold socially distant meeting

A small group of about 20 members of Westby Sons of Norway Solvang Lodge 5-457 met Tuesday evening, Aug. 25, at Davidson Park. It was the first time the group has met since Feb. 25, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

A brief business meeting, a memorial service (typically held in May) for members who have passed away this past year, along with discussion of future plans for the remainder of the year took place. A delicious individually prepackaged lunch was served by Jerry and Kay Burke and Fred and Irene Olson. Individuals were able to enjoy some socialization abiding by the wearing of face masks and social distancing.