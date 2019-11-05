Solvang Lodge 5-457 held their monthly meeting Oct. 29, 2019 in the Community Room at the Bekkum Library with 57 members and guests in attendance. We welcomed three new members.
Cedric Veum conducted our short business meeting. Our lodge received a certificate for our second-place award at the Cashton Fall Festival Parade. David Torgerson was awarded his Gold "Sykkel" Sports Medal, Emilia Veum recieved her Bronze "Idrett" Sports Medal and Dan Solverson a Bronze "Svomme" award. Our Christmas party, planned by Lou Ann Jelnick and Margaret Veum, will be Dec. 10 at Borgens. Karen Broadhead, our Zone 2 Director, reported on the 5th District Leadership Conference she attended in Cedar Lake, Indiana. She gave us several ideas of activities we could have fun with at our lodge meetings.
Our guest from Norway Finn Brobakken invited us to Norway to attend the Sons of Norway International Convention Aug. 19-23, 2020 at the Scandic Hotel in Ringsaker, near his home. He commented on the number of members wearing Norwegian sweaters, shirts, etc. Our program for the evening was an entertaining presentation by Brian and Karen Rude. They shared many highlights and special moments from their very busy year serving as Festmaster (the second Norwegian to do so) and Frau of the La Crosse Oktoberfest in 2017. Brian led us in singing the Norwegian Table Prayer.
Servers of our lunch were John and Sharon Evenstad and Roger and Diane Hanson. Our November meeting will be on the 26th. Our Syttende Mai candidate and First Attendant Sedona Radke will speak about her experiences to date serving in this role. We welcome visitors.
Hazel Cornell, reporter for SON
