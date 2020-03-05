Westby Sons of Norway learn about kayak trip in Norway

Sons of Norway Lodge 5-457 met at the Bekkum Library Community Room on February 25 with 51 members and guests attending.

Roger Hanson our president conducted our business meeting. Helge Vestnes reported on his recent trip to Norway to attend the funeral of his brother. He thanked us for our condolences. We were provided with current information on Sons of Norway investment opportunities and interest rates. Sandy Iverson reported that she collected 58 dozen cookies for the Barniberke and thanked the members for the generosity. The plans for upcoming events are progressing well.

Ruth Amundson won the door prize. We will make a donation to the Westby Elementary School Reading Program. We have been challenged to recruit 14 new members in 2020.

Our very entertaining program for the evening was given by Dave and Brenda Maxwell. Dave and Brenda, along with their two daughters and Larry and Kristy Holmstad, spent 10 days in Norway on an adventurous kayaking/hiking trip along the fjords with an expert guide.

We sang the Norwegian Table Prayer and lunch was served by Annette Easterday, Mary Hass, and Mary and Gary Daines. Karen Hankee encouraged us to continue to borrow books from our extensive supply of good reading material.

Hazel Cornell, reporter

