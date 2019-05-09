Solvang Lodge 5-457 was called to order at 7 p.m. at the Bekkum Memorial Library Community Room on April 30, with 42 members and guests attending.
The 2019 scholarship recipient has been chosen and will be announced at the awards banquet. Several members worked to refurbish five of the city’s park benches. We voted to join the Westby Chamber of Commerce. The menu for the Frokost Breakfast will be the same as past years. The Pot ‘O Gold was won by Larry Leum and donated to the Foundation Fund. We will all be working to recruit new members.
Our very interesting program for the evening was presented by Linda Dowling. She spoke about her experiences from her visit to South Korea when she traveled with a co-worker. The visit to the DMZ appeared to have been very emotional. The people of South Korea were very friendly and happy to have visitors. The police do very little “policing.” The Buddhist and Methodist religions are practiced the most. The oldest son in the family is very revered with a large portrait in the home. She had on the traditional South Korean clothing she wore at her son Ben’s wedding and a display of the outfit Forest wore, along with great pictures and items from that wonderful day when Ben and his South Korean bride were married.
David Amundson reported on a book that has been written which contains 750 photos of the 50 years that Syttende Mai has been celebrated in Westby it will be on sale at this year’s event for $10.
Karen Hankee reminded us of the Norwegian church service to be held at the North Coon Prairie Church the evening of May 19. We sang the Norwegian Table Prayer led by Archie Rundhaugen. Lunch was served by Phyllis Eklov and Dale and Diane Piper.
Hazel Cornell, reporter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.