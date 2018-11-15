Sons of Norway Lodge 5-457 met Oct. 30. We had 50 people in attendance.
Victor Bekkum and Lois (Bekkum) Sandvik were visiting our Lodge and gave us information on their activities as members of Dovre Lodge in Cumberland. We had a moment silence in memory of Verda Lund. Dick Iverson invited us to come along on a Sugar Creek trip to Norway Aug. 26-Sept. 5, 2019. Karen Hankee won the Pot O’Gold.
The program for the evening was presented by John Steffes from La Crescent, Minnesota. He gave us a very interesting talk, pictures and history of the “Armistice Day Storm” which happened on Nov. 11, 1940. One hundred-fifty people lost their lives in the 80-100 mph winds, a 60-degree temperature change, with a wind chill of minus 11 and 24 inches of snow. He has written several books, one “ Wings in the Wind” is about this historic event.
We sang the Norwegian Table Prayer and were served a great lunch. Our Christmas party will be Dec. 18 at Old Towne Inn. Our next monthly meeting will be Nov. 27. Visitors are always welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.