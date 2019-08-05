Sons of Norway Lodge 5-457 had a well attended joint potluck meeting with Lodge 374 Valhiem from Spring Grove, Minnesota on July 26. We gathered at the La Crescent, Minnesota fire house.
The Westby Lodge was the host this year, so we provided the BQ, and beverages. We enjoyed many tasty dishes. President Cedric Veum and Karen Faied each made a few announcements. A guest from the State of Washington, Julie Pratt, shared a beautiful "Skin Fell," a sheep hide beautifully decorated. Then Ruth and David Amundson presented the program. A very informative program about the first immigrant ship, The Restauration, to travel from Norway to America in 1825. They had the size of the "sloop" demonstrated and then assigned the guests names of some of the 52 passengers listed on the ship manifest, and had us stand and sit in that space. This gave us a good idea of the crowded conditions suffered by those first immigrants. There was one baby born during the trip. All passengers survived.
Hazel Cornell, reporter
