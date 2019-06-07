Solvang Lodge 5-457 met at the community room in the Bekkum Library for the monthly meeting May 28.
The business meeting was called to order by President Cedric Veum. We made preliminary plans for our July 25 annual joint meeting with Spring Groves' Lodge to be held in La Crescent, Minnesota, on July 25. It was reported that our Syttende Mai events went well. Cedric conducted our annual Memorial Tribute to remember and honor our lodge members who passed this past year. Judy Gates won our Pot'O Gold. We sang Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to members led by Brian Rude.
Sandy Iverson introduced Howard Dunnum who had us sing the hymn "Faith of Our Fathers." He then presented our program for the evening. Howard gave a detailed description of his beautiful traditional mans bunad; it was custom made for him with all materials imported from Norway. It is a statement of Norwegian pride when we wear a bunad here and in Norway. He spoke about his ancestors from Gudbrandsdal, Eidsvoll, Ringebu and Jorvik Norway. We should all remember the great faith and courage these ancestors of ours showed when they left their homeland and sailed to America. Relatives and visitors from Norway are very impressed with the way this area continues to carry on the traditions that our ancestors brought with them from Norway.
Servers of a wonderful lunch were Faye McClurg, Elizabeth Erickson, Vicki Brueggen and Archie Rundhaugen. Our next gathering will be June 25, 2019, visitors are always welcome.
Hazel Cornell - Reporter for SON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.