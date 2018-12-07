The Sons of Norway Lodge 5-457 Westby met at the Community Center on Nov. 27 for their monthly meeting with 51 people in attendance.
We elected officers for 2019 and it was decided to again sponsor a scholarship for a 2019 graduate of Westby High School and make a $300 donation to the Bethel Butikk.
After our business meeting we had a program presented by David and Ruth Amundson from the History Alive organization which was all about one-room school houses. Most of the people at the gathering stated that they had attended a one-room school and many memories were revived and shared. There were also many interesting photos for us to view.
We sang the Norwegian Table Prayer and lunch was served by Corky and Tom Olson, and Mary and Gary Daines. A special treat was the rommegrot with the brown sugar, cinnamon and melted butter. The Pot ‘O Gold was won by a guest, Jenna Langhus. We will be singing Christmas carols again this year on Dec. 27. We will begin at 6 p.m. at Norseland Nursing Home.
