Westby Sons of Norway welcomes 13 new members in 2019

The Solvang Lodge 5-457 held their January meeting in the community room of Bekkum Library with 49 members and visitors in attendance.

The Sons of Norway had an amazing growth year in 2019 with a nationwide increase in membership of 5,985; our lodge received a certificate for passing our goal with 13 new members. We celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Sons of Norway. We continue to collect stamps for the handicapped children in Norway. We will again be sending many dozens of cookies to the annual Berkebinder in February. We voted to again sponsor a candidate for Syttende Mai in 2020. We also voted to donate to the Westby Norse Fund a scholarship again this year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A thank-you to Dennis Hagen for sharing some great photos he had taken of our Christmas carolers. Dave Amundson gave us an update on the 100th anniversary plans for Westby. We thank Lori Dubczak from Norskedalen for the presentation on the history and activities of the local history and cultural center. Mark Jelinek won the door prize for the night. Diane Pieper has already begun work on the Syttende Mai Frokhost (breakfast) which we serve each year. Craig and Vickie Dunnum, Mark and Lou Ann Jelinek served the lunch after we sang the Norwegian Table Prayer.

Hazel Cornell, reporter

for Solvang Lodge

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0