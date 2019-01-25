On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 19 and 20, three Westby High School band students participated in the National Band Association-Wisconsin Chapter All State Band held at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The students who participated were Erik Jorgenson, Cody Russell and Ronald Inglett. The band was comprised of 95 students from around the state of Wisconsin who were nominated by their directors and selected from many applicants. The band also performed the world premier of All State Band conductor and composer Robert Sheldon's "Glorious Insurrection" written in honor of past NBA-Wisconsin Chapter President Dr. Chris Werner.
