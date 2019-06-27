Sharice Elbert, Katelyn Dunnum and Christine DePooter of the Westby FFA were named members of the State FFA Band and Chorus and performed at the 90th State FFA Convention at the Exhibition Hall-Alliant Energy Center in Madison, June 10-13. Over 80 talented young musicians came together from across the state to entertain the over 3,000 FFA members, advisers and guests during the convention, performing at several convention sessions. The band and chorus members were selected by application and audition tapes by the State Directors Monte Dunnum, director of instrumental Music at Westby High School, and Peter Engh, director of vocal Music at Westby High School.
“The first time these students practice together is at the State FFA Convention. They begin rehearsing the first morning of the convention and shortly after perform for the entire convention. They are a really talented group,” says Cheryl Zimmerman, State FFA executive director. The State FFA Band and Chorus also represents the Wisconsin Association of FFA at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis in August. They perform over a four-day span at events during the fair.
Students must be a member of their local FFA chapter in order to participate in the State FFA Band and Chorus. Students must submit their application and audition tape to the Wisconsin FFA Center by Feb. 5. Contact your local FFA advisor for applications.
