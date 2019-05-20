The 2019 Syttende Mai antique tractor pull was held in the Westby Industrial Park, Saturday, May 18.

5100 Farm

1st - Brad Bohland.

4100 Farm

1st -Ralph Swaddley.

4600 Farm

1st - Richard Bolland; 2nd - Ralph Swaddley.

5600 Farm

1st - Randy Swartz.

6100 Farm

1st Randy Swartz.

4500 Pulling

1st - Scott Everson; 2nd - Phil Martin.

5000 Pulling

1st - Scott Everson; 2nd - Mark Seagrove.

5500 Pulling

1st - Dave Seagrove; 2nd - Dennis Butler.

6000 Pulling

1st - Shawn Engh.

9000 NA 5 mph

1st - Joe Vesbach; 2nd - Todd Vesbach.

9500 NA 5mph

1st - Logan Larsen; 2nd - Joe Vesbach.

8500 Turbo 10mph

1st - Dave Clark.

10,000 Turbo 10mph

1st - Dave Clark; 2nd - Jeff Fortney.

5750 Super

1st - Brian Kleist.

6250 Super

1st -Brian Kleist.

