The 2019 Syttende Mai antique tractor pull was held in the Westby Industrial Park, Saturday, May 18.
5100 Farm
1st - Brad Bohland.
4100 Farm
1st -Ralph Swaddley.
4600 Farm
1st - Richard Bolland; 2nd - Ralph Swaddley.
5600 Farm
1st - Randy Swartz.
6100 Farm
1st Randy Swartz.
4500 Pulling
1st - Scott Everson; 2nd - Phil Martin.
5000 Pulling
1st - Scott Everson; 2nd - Mark Seagrove.
5500 Pulling
1st - Dave Seagrove; 2nd - Dennis Butler.
6000 Pulling
1st - Shawn Engh.
9000 NA 5 mph
1st - Joe Vesbach; 2nd - Todd Vesbach.
9500 NA 5mph
1st - Logan Larsen; 2nd - Joe Vesbach.
8500 Turbo 10mph
1st - Dave Clark.
10,000 Turbo 10mph
1st - Dave Clark; 2nd - Jeff Fortney.
5750 Super
1st - Brian Kleist.
6250 Super
1st -Brian Kleist.
