The five Westby Syttende Mai Princess candidates have been busy learning Norwegian history and making Norwegian cookies.
On Saturday, the 2019 candidates, Lydia Jackson, daughter of Melissa and Andrew Jackson, who is sponsored by Living Waters Bible Camp; Sedona Radke, daughter of Mary Gates Radke and Grant Radke, who is sponsored by Sons of Norway; Trista Rumppe, daughter of Dawn and Steven Rumppe, who is sponsored by Embroidery and More; Cheyanne Nash, daughter of Ashley and Brian Nash, who is sponsored by Wehling Farms; and Haley Hagen, daughter of Julie and John Hagen, who is sponsored by Ideal Flooring, LLC, met at Norseland Nursing Home to make krumkake while interacting and visiting with the residents.
After making the krumkake, the candidates then helped serve the Norwegian goodies at the coffee social time that afternoon.
“It was a great time with the candidates getting to work with each other and experiencing what being on a court is like,” said Angie Hornby, one of the royalty advisers.
The young women have also had a lesson on Norwegian history. They met at the History Alive House Feb. 18 for a lesson on Norwegian history presented by Dave and Ruth Amundson of the History Alive Project. In addition to learning Norwegian history, the young women learned about Westby’s Norwegian history and Syttende Mai history.
The 2018 court – Princess Katelyn Dunnum, First Attendant Hailey Jubera and Second Attendant Josie Hofslien – will pass on their crowns during the 2019 coronation ceremony to be held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center March 17 at 2 p.m. This is a milestone year, as the 50th Syttende Mai Princess and court will be crowned.
Syttende Mai will be celebrated in Westby May 18-19.
