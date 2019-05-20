The names of the Syttende Mai rommegrot eating contest and button cash winners have been announced.
The Westby Syttende Mai's rommegrot eating contest was held in the Norske Music Tent, Saturday, May 18. Rommegrot is a Norwegian cream porridge.
The following people won the contest:
Age 10 & Under
1st - Jorgan Lee-Jude; 2nd - Adey Oliver
Age 11-17
1st - Faith Gardner; 2nd - Sami Bramstedt.
Adults
1st - Mark Anderson; 2nd - Jasmine Green.
Button cash raffle winners
The button cash raffle winners were drawn at the information booth, Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m.
The winners are: 4th - Mavis Campton - Viroqua; 3rd - Carol Navrestad - Westby; 2nd - Heidi Harder - La Crosse; and 1st - Sophia George - Westby.
