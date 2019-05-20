2019 Westby Syttende Mai button

The names of the Syttende Mai rommegrot eating contest and button cash winners have been announced.

The Westby Syttende Mai's rommegrot eating contest was held in the Norske Music Tent, Saturday, May 18. Rommegrot is a Norwegian cream porridge.

The following people won the contest:

Age 10 & Under

1st - Jorgan Lee-Jude; 2nd - Adey Oliver

Age 11-17

1st - Faith Gardner; 2nd - Sami Bramstedt.

Adults

1st - Mark Anderson; 2nd - Jasmine Green.

Button cash raffle winners

The button cash raffle winners were drawn at the information booth, Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

The winners are: 4th - Mavis Campton - Viroqua; 3rd - Carol Navrestad - Westby; 2nd - Heidi Harder - La Crosse; and 1st - Sophia George - Westby.

