Westby Syttende Mai Royalty tree part of Rotary Lights

“We have done ‘our' tree for about 10 years now; the Westby Syttende Mai Royalty tree tradition was also done, in the past, by now retired Royalty advisors Renee Mikkelson, Misty Bean and Janet Holey," David Kraabel said. "Rotary supplies each group with a tree and its identifying sign. We are asked to register our organization name and contact person with the Rotary, promising to provide them we will remove our own decorations. We also are required to assure a Rotary-determined number of our volunteers to return to the park in early January following the closing of the display to help with the massive, but very well-organized, cleanup and put away for the next year’s use. There are over 3 million lights on hundreds and hundreds of strings that are used, those very very, very long strings then wound around huge spools, just for starters!"