Westby Syttende Mai Royalty tree part of Rotary Lights

Twenty-eight red and white woven hearts, along with 24 spunky-looking gnome ornaments were made this past November by Westby Syttende Mai Royalty advisors David and Dar Kraabel of Westby. All 52 holiday trims are displayed on the Westby Syttende Mai Royalty tree at La Crosse Rotary Lights which opened Nov. 27.
This festival, sponsored by dozens of La Crosse area Rotary organizers and some 3,250 additional seasonal helpers this year, features a 140-foot tree as one enters Riverside Park. The additional 100 smaller trees, each identified by the organization that decorated their designated tree, line a huge portion of the display’s path and road.
“We have done ‘our' tree for about 10 years now; the Westby Syttende Mai Royalty tree tradition was also done, in the past, by now retired Royalty advisors Renee Mikkelson, Misty Bean and Janet Holey," David Kraabel said. "Rotary supplies each group with a tree and its identifying sign. We are asked to register our organization name and contact person with the Rotary, promising to provide them we will remove our own decorations. We also are required to assure a Rotary-determined number of our volunteers to return to the park in early January following the closing of the display to help with the massive, but very well-organized, cleanup and put away for the next year’s use. There are over 3 million lights on hundreds and hundreds of strings that are used, those very very, very long strings then wound around huge spools, just for starters!"
"In turn, for helping, each organization receives a modest gratuity which we certainly will use for Royalty expenses,” David Kraabel added.
“This year our tree is located quite soon as you enter Riverside Park after one goes through the huge tunnel of lights; make sure you watch for it and take pictures," Dar Kraabel, co-advisor, said. "We always want to keep our own community’s representation alive and well and in the public view, even with so many COVID restrictions still with us."
The 26th annual Rotary Lights opens at 5 p.m. each day and will close on Dec. 31. Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item.
