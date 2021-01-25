Westby Syttende Mai to be a one-day celebration

Westby’s celebration of its Norwegian heritage will happen this year, but it will be a one-day affair on Saturday, May 15.

Shelly Holen, president of the Westby Syttende Mai Board of Directors, said the decision was made to have a one-day celebration due to COVID-19 and the risk of large numbers of people gathering.

“We figured it would be easier to cut back and have something rather than nothing,” Holen said. “Syttende Mai is about bringing people to the area and our little town.”

The 2020 edition Syttende Mai was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Holen said the plan, as of Jan. 22, is to celebrate Syttende Mai in a similar way as last October’s Chamber of Commerce event called Walkabout Westby, with all events being held outdoors.

Plans call for moving the kickoff breakfast to Saturday morning, Holen said, and bringing back the car show. “There will be no registration fee (for the car show).”

She said the board has also talked about having some sort of music in the green space on Main Street and possibly having a concert in one of the city’s parks.