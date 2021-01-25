Westby Syttende Mai to be a one-day celebration

Westby’s celebration of its Norwegian heritage will happen this year, but it will be a one-day affair on Saturday, May 15.
Shelly Holen, president of the Westby Syttende Mai Board of Directors, said the decision was made to have a one-day celebration due to COVID-19 and the risk of large numbers of people gathering.
“We figured it would be easier to cut back and have something rather than nothing,” Holen said. “Syttende Mai is about bringing people to the area and our little town.”
The 2020 edition Syttende Mai was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Holen said the plan, as of Jan. 22, is to celebrate Syttende Mai in a similar way as last October’s Chamber of Commerce event called Walkabout Westby, with all events being held outdoors.
Plans call for moving the kickoff breakfast to Saturday morning, Holen said, and bringing back the car show. “There will be no registration fee (for the car show).”
She said the board has also talked about having some sort of music in the green space on Main Street and possibly having a concert in one of the city’s parks.
“We will do a troll hunt and a medallion hunt,” Holen said. “We will do a button raffle and change up some of the prizes.”
Food vendors are also part of the plan, and Holen said the board hopes to have its information booth set up for the day.
Holen said plans are still up in the air and could change due to the coronavirus pandemic, “but we will do something all day Saturday.”
The annual parade, which has historically been held on Sunday afternoon, will not march down Main Street and the antique tractor pull will not be held. “We lost some events because you can’t cram everything into one day,” Holen said.
“We want the community to know we’re working hard to try and make sure something happens to celebrate the 17th of May in some way and be mindful of the community’s health and safety also,” Holen said.
Holen said the board is trying to make the celebration affordable for families to enjoy. “Everybody is hurting and we want to boost the community and still have fun.”
Masking and social distancing are recommended for all events.
