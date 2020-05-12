Westby Syttende Mai to be celebrated virtually

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Westby Syttende Mai and History Alive Project, Inc. have joined forces for “Keep it on the Go – A Virtual Syttende Mai Celebration.”

The Westby Syttende Mai Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the 52nd annual Syttende Mai celebration back on March 24, in light of coronavirus and COVID-19 concerns. The annual event highlighting Norwegian heritage was originally scheduled for May 16-17.

The organizations wanted to make sure Syttende Mai was still observed in 2020, but in a different way.

According to a post on the Westby Syttende Mai Facebook page, “We want to make sure that our community will keep the tradition and its observance and show off our Norwegian heritage even with the Safer at Home and social distancing rules not allowing for our normal celebration festivities!”

This month, Westby Syttende Mai and HAP are inviting all Westby and area residents to decorate windows and almost anything else for the Syttende Mai observance. People may decorate their home, porch, door, window, yard, church site, business, fence, kids’ bikes, vehicle, etc. Folks are also encouraged to wear their bunads, have their children or their pets dress up in all things Norse, and bake those special Norwegian pastries. Creativity is encouraged.