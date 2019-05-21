Westby Syttende Mai Troll Family

The Westby Syttende Mai Troll Family -- Huldrah, Runa and Tann -- came to town in March to check out their 2019 Syttende Mai hiding spots and found each site filled with snow.

 Contributed photo

A new troll joined the Westby Syttende Mai Troll Family. Runa, along with Huldrah and Trann, were hidden in Westby.

In addition to the troll hunt, there was a medallion hunt. The 2019 Syttende Mai Medallion paid tribute to the 50th year of Westby having a Syttende Mai Court. Five medallions were hidden.

Troll finders 

Huldrah Troll was found by Emily Volden and Luke Ray of Westby at the Veteran’s Memorial.

Tann Troll was found by Doug Drew of Butte, Montana, at the Little Free Library in front of City Hall.

Runa Troll was found by Katie Justin of Westby at Syverson Park.

Tann's and Huldrah's lucky sleuths pocketed $100 each. The sleuth who found Runa won $50.

All were found and registered on Saturday.

Medallion finders

Five medallions were hidden.

No. 1 was not found.

No. 2 was not found.

No. 3 was found by Liam Lyons.

No. 4 was found by Ellie Lyons

No. 5 was found by Cecelia Lyons

All of finders are from Westby and won $10 each. The finders could keep the medallion if they wished.

