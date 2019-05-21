A new troll joined the Westby Syttende Mai Troll Family. Runa, along with Huldrah and Trann, were hidden in Westby.
In addition to the troll hunt, there was a medallion hunt. The 2019 Syttende Mai Medallion paid tribute to the 50th year of Westby having a Syttende Mai Court. Five medallions were hidden.
Troll finders
Huldrah Troll was found by Emily Volden and Luke Ray of Westby at the Veteran’s Memorial.
Tann Troll was found by Doug Drew of Butte, Montana, at the Little Free Library in front of City Hall.
Runa Troll was found by Katie Justin of Westby at Syverson Park.
Tann's and Huldrah's lucky sleuths pocketed $100 each. The sleuth who found Runa won $50.
All were found and registered on Saturday.
Medallion finders
Five medallions were hidden.
No. 1 was not found.
No. 2 was not found.
No. 3 was found by Liam Lyons.
No. 4 was found by Ellie Lyons
No. 5 was found by Cecelia Lyons
All of finders are from Westby and won $10 each. The finders could keep the medallion if they wished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.