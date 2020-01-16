Westby Syttende Mail Royalty advisors keep the program humming year 'round

This time of the year, not too may folks are thinking about planning the details for their 2020 Westby Syttende Mai weekend. No one is currently digging through snowbanks, looking for one of the trolls.
But all year long, a trio of very dedicated Westby Syttende Mai Royalty advisors have been very busy, especially since the preceding court from the previous year, was done with their obligations.
The volunteer group of advisors makes sure that each spring the choosing of a Royalty Court results in a set of well-qualified group of girls. They are very aware that the community wants them to be great representatives of Westby’s proud Norwegian heritage, to be able to tell the story of our community, to make new friendships connections and to learn speaking skills outside their usual “comfort zones.”
Dave Kraabel, his sister, Dar, and Angie Hornby, are no strangers to Syttende Mai volunteering. Dave began in 2005 serving as one of the organization’s board members, presiding one year as its president; he and Dar (also a board member since 2017) are both current board members and a court advisor. Angie became involved as far back as 2014, then taking a board spot along with being one of the court advisors, as well, for the past six years.
The History Alive Project interviewing crew, Dave and Ruth Amundson, recently sat down with these three and soon learned that the Syttende Mai advisors’ “job list” is never done. Sometime in late December, they set the date, time and locale for the coronation for the new court. This popular community event is completely detailed out to include confirming judges, doing the event publicity, organizing all the venue’s decorations, making sure the tiaras are ordered in time, and writing up the event’s programs and having them printed. They set up the entire day for the coronation each year, including stage decor.
In January they make application forms available for all eligible Westby High School girls who wish to apply for that year.
You have free articles remaining.
“After coronation we meet with the newly-chosen girls and their parents; we carefully go over the court handbook in detail; dates are set for getting formal portraits taken and dress shopping; contracts are signed for all of those attending. We also see if there are any conflicts with their school and family events coming up. We understand girls and families may have already have commitments and we try to work with that,” commented Dar.
The advisors do their annual checkup on the now-aging Syttende Mai float; “being built in 2007, it has been used hard,” commented David. “In 2019-20, we totaled an astonishing 830 parade only miles, round trip, not including the parade route’s actual mileage. Some weekends we have chaperoned more than two events over a two-day weekend period. As a result, the float really could use a big overhaul,” he added.
The advisor group also told the Amundsons that:
- Sleepy Hollow in Viroqua, for the past four or five years, has donated the use of a pulling truck for them.
- “It is a rule that two girls are to attend a given parade; one girl can attend a non-parade event,” emphasized Angie.
- The girls cannot miss Westby Syttende Mai activities as well as those at the Westby Snowflake Ski Tournament; these two are very important for both Royalty sets to support each other. The advisors accompany the Royalty to a slated set of events all during the Westby Syttende Mai weekend and all year long.
- Royalty advisors are not paid for any of their work; they pay for all of their Syttende Mai-related clothing.
- Their most recent 2019-2020 calendar showed a total of 15 parades, the farthest one being to and from Decorah, Iowa’s annual Nordic Fest. They have a few more to to go to before mid-May 2020.
- That same calendar showed 45 non-parade events attended; to date, those have included volunteering at the Vernon Co. Dairy Breakfast and at area nursing homes. They participated in the Westby Elementary School students’ “Books for Breakfast” time and helped with the La Crosse Rotary Lights event. All the most current non-parade events to date, have equaled 408 miles, round trip.
In conclusion, all three of the advisors stated that their volunteer efforts for Westby’s Syttende Mai Royalty Program are given totally from their hearts; they each have made lifelong friends with the court girls and their parents over the years.
A collective and sincere tusen takk to Dave and Dar Kraabel and Angie for keeping this Westby Syttende Mai Royalty Program humming!