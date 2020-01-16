Westby Syttende Mail Royalty advisors keep the program humming year 'round

This time of the year, not too may folks are thinking about planning the details for their 2020 Westby Syttende Mai weekend. No one is currently digging through snowbanks, looking for one of the trolls.

But all year long, a trio of very dedicated Westby Syttende Mai Royalty advisors have been very busy, especially since the preceding court from the previous year, was done with their obligations.

The volunteer group of advisors makes sure that each spring the choosing of a Royalty Court results in a set of well-qualified group of girls. They are very aware that the community wants them to be great representatives of Westby’s proud Norwegian heritage, to be able to tell the story of our community, to make new friendships connections and to learn speaking skills outside their usual “comfort zones.”

Dave Kraabel, his sister, Dar, and Angie Hornby, are no strangers to Syttende Mai volunteering. Dave began in 2005 serving as one of the organization’s board members, presiding one year as its president; he and Dar (also a board member since 2017) are both current board members and a court advisor. Angie became involved as far back as 2014, then taking a board spot along with being one of the court advisors, as well, for the past six years.