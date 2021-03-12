Westby Times to become Vernon County Times

The Westby Times is undergoing a transformation. Effective Wednesday, March 17, it will combine with the Vernon County Broadcaster to become the Vernon County Times and be a Wednesday publication.

According to the blog, “Westby, Wisconsin Remembered,” the Westby Times was established in 1900 by Frank Burns, who was editor and publisher for six years. The first paper was located under what was the Uff-Da Shoppe and shortly after that, moved to the front of the building where Treasures on Main is located. Type was set by Lynotype, powered by a gas engine.

“Westby, Wisconsin Remembered” notes that Harvey Owens, with assistance from his brother Ed, succeeded Burns. In 1911, J.T. Hage took over and Owens remained as printer. Later Joseph Houghton became printer. At that time, type was hand set and the paper was folded by hand.

When electricity came to Westby in 1902, the lights operated from dusk until 11 p.m. However, if the Times was not put to bed by 11 p.m., the city manager would leave the lights on until the paper was finished.