Westby Times to become Vernon County Times

The Westby Times is undergoing a transformation. Effective Wednesday, March 17, it will combine with the Vernon County Broadcaster to become the Vernon County Times and be a Wednesday publication.
According to the blog, “Westby, Wisconsin Remembered,” the Westby Times was established in 1900 by Frank Burns, who was editor and publisher for six years. The first paper was located under what was the Uff-Da Shoppe and shortly after that, moved to the front of the building where Treasures on Main is located. Type was set by Lynotype, powered by a gas engine.
“Westby, Wisconsin Remembered” notes that Harvey Owens, with assistance from his brother Ed, succeeded Burns. In 1911, J.T. Hage took over and Owens remained as printer. Later Joseph Houghton became printer. At that time, type was hand set and the paper was folded by hand.
When electricity came to Westby in 1902, the lights operated from dusk until 11 p.m. However, if the Times was not put to bed by 11 p.m., the city manager would leave the lights on until the paper was finished.
The newspaper office made several moves over the years. At one point, the office was located on East Second Street in a building constructed by Hage in 1948. According to the book, “Vernon County Heritage,” two valued employees at this location were Howard Durst, who was printer for 35 years until he died in 1953, and Paul MacFarland, Linotype operator and printer from 1951 until his retirement in 1991. When Hage died and Durst was hospitalized, MacFarland put out the paper alone for several weeks.
According to “Westby, Wisconsin Remembered,” in about 1916 the Times had a fire and lost all of its records.
From 1964 until 1984, the Times was published and edited by Virginia and Ray Way. During their years, the paper went to tabloid size and offset printing, ending the clackety-clack of the Linotype.
In 1984, Ray Way, after Virginia’s death, sold the paper to James Turner and Jeff Davis. Davis sold out and Turner turned the Times into a free-distribution paper and returned the paper to the broadsheet size.
In 1987, Hale and Janet Evans became the next owners and published the paper until January 1992 when Pete and Mary Hollister, owners of the Vernon County Broadcaster, bought the Times. Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, purchased the Westby Times and Vernon County Broadcaster from the Hollisters in 2000.
The newspaper is part of the River Valley Media Group, which includes the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News, Chippewa Herald, Vernon County Broadcaster, Courier, Houston County News, The Journal and Dunn County News.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.