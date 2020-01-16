Westby to celebrate 100 years in August

The city of Westby is turning 100! The History Alive Project (HAP) is gearing up to throw a birthday party for Westby.

Planning is under way to mark the centennial with a series of educational, family-oriented events, culminating with an all-city celebration on Aug. 22 to mark the 100th anniversary of the city’s official status as a city which took place on Aug. 20, 1920.

“The centennial is a great opportunity for residents to take some pride in their city,” said Dave Amundson, president of the History Alive Project. “Teaching the public about their city’s heritage is key to building that pride.”

The official event theme is “Once in a Lifetime ... Coming Together.”

The History Alive Project wants to involve residents of all ages in the celebration. HAP welcomes your ideas and historical input.

If you have an idea for an activity reflecting Westby’s history from 1920-2020 or would like to be involved, contact Dave Amundson at 608-634-3034 or nissedal@mwt.net.

