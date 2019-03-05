Westby will be hosting the Western Wisconsin Music District Piano, Jazz, Acapella and Show Choir Festival, Monday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be piano performances in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The public is invited. No tickets are required.

From 4-9:30 p.m. the following Westby groups are performing in the WAPAC:

  • 6:07 p.m. SSA Acapella Choir
  • 6:27 p.m. SATB Acapella Choir
  • 6:57 p.m. SATB Mixed Vocal Jazz
  • 7:07 p.m. SSA Show Choir
  • 9:28 p.m. WHS Jazz Band

On Tuesday March 12, the Westby High School choirs will present their “Hoping for Spring” mid-year concert at 7 p.m. The groups that are performing on Monday evening will be featured, plus other festival music.

