Westby will be hosting the Western Wisconsin Music District Piano, Jazz, Acapella and Show Choir Festival, Monday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be piano performances in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. The public is invited. No tickets are required.
From 4-9:30 p.m. the following Westby groups are performing in the WAPAC:
- 6:07 p.m. SSA Acapella Choir
- 6:27 p.m. SATB Acapella Choir
- 6:57 p.m. SATB Mixed Vocal Jazz
- 7:07 p.m. SSA Show Choir
- 9:28 p.m. WHS Jazz Band
On Tuesday March 12, the Westby High School choirs will present their “Hoping for Spring” mid-year concert at 7 p.m. The groups that are performing on Monday evening will be featured, plus other festival music.
