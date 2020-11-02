 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westby trick-or-treaters visit History Alive Project’s History House
0 comments

Westby trick-or-treaters visit History Alive Project’s History House

  • 0
Halloween characters

A group of M&Ms pause for a photo with a troll (History Alive Project Board member David Kraabel) at HAP's History House, Friday, Oct. 30. The Westby Chamber of Commerce hosted the downtown trick-or-treat event.

 Contributed photo

More than 100 costumed kids, some accompanied by parents, stopped by the History Alive Project’s History House at 218 N. Main St., Westby, Friday, Oct. 30. They were met with a challenge to catch their treats that had been “launched” from the upper end of an angled, 10-foot PVC pipe off the house's porch.

"We wanted to make sure the kids were practicing correct special distancing where they could while visiting us so we decided to go with using the tube idea; we think the kids really got excited," said David Kraabel, HAP Board member. “The treats, especially the slick and smooth-sided juice pouches, really picked up speed after starting at the far end. The very little kids were a bit wary at first to approach the far end of the tube, as that end was seen by them right as the same height as their faces. Almost all of those same very young kids even double-checked the end to see if a second round treats was coming for them.”

The pipe was loaned to HAP volunteers by Strang Plumbing and Electrical, Viroqua. The community’s event was sponsored by the Westby Chamber of Commerce.

Halloween treat dispenser

Mary Poppins collects her treat from a candy chute set up at the History Alive Project History House, Friday, Oct. 30.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election Day is Nov. 3
News

Election Day is Nov. 3

Election Day is Nov. 3, and in the Westby Area School District voters will see two referendum questions on the ballot for both operational and…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News