Westby trick-or-treaters visit History Alive Project’s History House

More than 100 costumed kids, some accompanied by parents, stopped by the History Alive Project’s History House at 218 N. Main St., Westby, Friday, Oct. 30. They were met with a challenge to catch their treats that had been “launched” from the upper end of an angled, 10-foot PVC pipe off the house's porch.

"We wanted to make sure the kids were practicing correct special distancing where they could while visiting us so we decided to go with using the tube idea; we think the kids really got excited," said David Kraabel, HAP Board member. “The treats, especially the slick and smooth-sided juice pouches, really picked up speed after starting at the far end. The very little kids were a bit wary at first to approach the far end of the tube, as that end was seen by them right as the same height as their faces. Almost all of those same very young kids even double-checked the end to see if a second round treats was coming for them.”