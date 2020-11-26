Westby Utilities celebrates 105 years

Westby Utilities, the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit electric utility, is celebrating 105 years.

Westby Utilities is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider and joint action agency. The utility’s milestone anniversary received recognition at an awards ceremony during the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 17.

“I’d like to extend my congratulations and appreciation to Westby Utilities for 105 years of service to their community,” said Mike Peters, President and CEO of WPPI Energy.

The utility was founded by the citizens of Westby. It has remained a public power utility since that time and utility employees continue to be guided by the principles of local ownership and control, keeping revenue in the community, providing first-rate customer service, and making a positive impact in the community through volunteer and outreach efforts.

“Working for a local utility that’s owned by the community we serve gives us a much bigger reason to care about the work we do. We also live in the area; it’s our home. We want to be a part of making it great,” said Ron Janzen, Director of Public Works for Westby Utilities. “Anniversaries are an opportunity to reflect both on what has brought us to this point and where we want to go in the future.”

