With preparations underway to add additional names to the Westby Area Veterans Memorial the Committee that oversees the project is taking steps to establish an endowment fund to provide for the long-term maintenance of the memorial.
The Westby Area Veterans Memorial is located by Norseland Nursing Home, just off Hwy. 27, on the north side of the city. The memorial was constructed in the year 2000, and veterans, or their families, paid for the engraving costs to have names added to the memorial walls.
During the early phase of the memorial many families and some local businesses made donations to help pay for the initial construction costs.
At that time approximately $41,000 was raised to cover the cost of the of the impressive black granite memorial walls, but did not include site preparation, flags and poles, as well as landscaping and future maintenance of the area. Since then the memorial upkeep has been handled by the Westby American Legion and VFW posts.
The walls of honor will soon celebrate its 18th birthday, and the memorial committee is aware that nothing lasts forever and the time has come to develop an endowment fund to ensure that the site remains a place of honor for future generations.
Committee member Tom Sharratt said that when he was 18, he was in pretty good shape too, but having just turned 76 years old earlier this month he knows that time takes a toll on one’s body and that it will on the Memorial as well.
“We believe that it is only prudent to plan for the future by establishing an endowment fund to meet future maintenance needs at the site,” Sharratt said.
The committee has already began the fundraising process to meet future maintenance. Sharratt has been contacting local businesses since early August, with positive results receiving more than $2,000 thus far.
According to Sharratt, businesses and individuals who donate to the endowment fund will have their names engraved on the memorial. Individuals or families who donate $100 or more and businesses that donate $250 or more will be recognized with engraving.
“So much more is needed and we hope that every local business will step up to the plate and recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by those who have served, are currently serving, or who will serve in the future,” Sharratt said.
Donations to the Westby Area Veterans Memorial endowment fund are tax deductible. Donations made before the end of August will have their names engraved on the memorial yet this fall, but donations will continue to be accepted into the future with additional donor names added over time.
Contact Sharratt at 634 2118 for details about how to contribute.
Reach Dorothy Robson at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
