Westby VFW announces Patriot's Pen Essay Contest for middle-schoolers

The 2020-2021 VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest has been announced and will be held in local schools, according to Tom Sharratt, Youth Activities Coordinator for Westby VFW Post 8021.

The theme of this year’s competition is “What is Patriotism to Me?”. Contestants are allowed great latitude in how they develop this theme. The contest is open to all students in Grades 6, 7 and 8. Entries are due not later than Oct. 28.

Home-schooled students and youth groups such as Scouts, 4-H, FFA and church youth groups are encouraged to participate as well. The contest is also available to students at Cornerstone Christian Academy.

This is the 21st year that the contest has been held in the Westby Middle School. Post 8021 will present cash prizes ranging from $25 to $5 to the top five. The first-place winner will advance to district competition, where the first-place prize is $100. Higher levels of competition include state level and national, where the first-place prizes are $500 and $5,000, respectively. Coon Creek VFW Post 10532 will also hold competition and will present the winner with $100.

Westby eighth-grade teacher Miss Gallo is assigning this as a required project. The contest is optional for sixth- and seventh-grade students, who can see Miss Gallo to get a brochure with the contest details and rules.

Youth group leaders, parents of home-schooled students, or students may call Tom Sharratt at 634-2118, or go online to www.vfw.org for more information.

