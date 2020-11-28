Westby VFW announces Patriots' Pen Essay Contest winners

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Patriots’ Pen Essay Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What is patriotism to me?” The contest was open to all students in grades 6 through 8 including home-schooled students.

This is a national contest, in which the first place national winner receives $5,000. There are 45 other national prizes ranging from $500 to $4,000. Approximately 40 eighth-grade students competed with Post 8021; another group competed with Coon Creek Post 10532.

The first-place winner in the Westby post competition was Kylie Mollendahl, daughter of Jon and Rebecca Mollendahl of Westby. Kylie received $25 for her winning essay. Brynn Thunstedt of Westby, won second and received $20. Brynn is the daughter of Eric and Stephanie Thunstedt.

Courtney Johnson won third and a prize of $15. Courtney is the daughter of Craig and Lori Johnson of Westby. Fourth place was won by Devin Nedland, son of Brent and Chelsey Nedland of Westby. Devin received $10. Airiel Hamilton won $5 for winning fifth place. She is the daughter of Carl and Jennifer Hamilton of Westby.