Westby VFW announces Voice of Democracy Contest for high-schoolers

The 2019-2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest has been announced and will be held in Westby Area High School according to Tom Sharratt, Youth Activities Coordinator for Westby VFW Post 8021.

The theme of this year’s competition is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” Contestants are allowed great latitude in how they develop this theme. The contest is open to all students in Grades 9 through 12. Entries are due to their teachers on a date set by their teacher, and to the VFW not later than Oct. 28.

The first-prize national winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship. Post 8021 will present 10 prizes to winners in Grades 9-12. Post 8021 awards are as follows: first place will be a $100 cash prize. Nine other cash prizes include awards of $75, $50, $40, $30, $25, $20, $15, $10 and $5. Coon Creek VFW Post 10532 will also hold competition and will present the winner with $100.

Home-schooled students and youth groups such as Scouts, 4-H, FFA and church youth groups are encouraged to participate as well. The contest is also available to students at Cornerstone Christian Academy.