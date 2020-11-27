Westby VFW announces Voice of Democracy contest winners

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.

This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Evan Gluch, an 11th-grader and son of Dave Gluch and Linda Aarness-Gluch of Westby, won first place and received $100 and a plaque. Hannah Pedretti, an 11th-grader and daughter of Edward and Jana Pedretti of Westby, won second place and received $75.

Third place was won by 11th-grade student Elias Larrington, who lives in Westby. He is the son of Brian and Deborah Larrington. Elias received $50. Trista Rumppe, daughter of Dawn and Steve Rumppe of Westby, won fourth place. She is in 11th grade and received $40. There was no fifth-place winner. Placing sixth was Meredith DeGarmo, a 12th-grader and daughter of Paul and Rebecca DeGarmo of Chaseburg. Meredith won $25.