Westby VFW announces Voice of Democracy Contest

The 2021-2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest has been announced and will be held in Westby Area High School, according to Tom Sharratt, Youth Activities Coordinator for Westby VFW Post 8021.

The theme of this year’s competition is “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” Contestants are allowed great latitude in how they develop this theme. The contest is open to all students in grades 9 through 12. Entries are due to their teachers on a date set by their teacher, and to the VFW not later than Oct. 28.

The first-prize national winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship. Post 8021 will present 10 prizes to winners in grades 9112. Post 8021 awards are as follows: first place will be a $100 cash prize. Nine other cash prizes include awards of $75, $50, $40, $30, $25, $20, $15, $10 and $5. Coon Creek VFW Post 10532 will also hold competition and will present the winner with $100.

Home-schooled students and youth groups such as Scouts, 4-H, FFA and church youth groups are encouraged to participate as well. The contest is also available to students at Cornerstone Christian Academy.

This is the 22nd year the contest has been held in the Westby Area High School. In 2005, Abigail Knutson won first place at the district and state competition and earned an all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., plus an additional $1,000. At all levels of competition, she won a total of $3,200.

The Westby post will advance their first-place winner to the district competition, where the first-place prize is $100. The state winner will win $1,500. The national winner receives a $30,000 scholarship, with each state winner receiving at least another $1,000. Total awards at the national level are worth $154,000.

The following teachers will be offering this competition, either as part of a required assignment or as an elective option: Tammy Gilkes, Mark Luebke, Dave Nelson and Laura Thomas. These teachers will have brochures with the contest details and rules.

Youth group leaders, parents of home-schooled students, or students can call Tom Sharratt 634-2118 or go online to www.vfw.org for more information.

