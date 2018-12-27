Westby VFW Post 8021 is pleased to announce the selection of Kevin Fiske, a long-time teacher in both the Chaseburg school and currently the Westby Area Middle School where he teaches sixth-grade science and robotics. He also has coached cross country, basketball and softball teams and the student leadership group. He emphasizes the need for students to make positive contributions to our community by engaging in service related projects. These include organizing a food drive for our local food pantry and a supply drive for the humane society.
Fiske has a unique ability to motivate and inspire young people. His strong relationships with students and community members have been instrumental in creating a vibrant classroom culture. Last year, he introduced a new curriculum that emphasizes Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) while promoting civically responsible decision making. Utilizing STEM activities throughout the curriculum, including teaching students how to build and program robots, a strong emphasis is placed on developing students’ critical thinking skills. Fiske then uses these opportunities to discuss and reinforce the importance of making civic-minded decisions in the best interests of our community, our country and the world.
Thanks to Fiske, students in the Westby Area Middle School are better prepared to meet the increasing demands of citizenship and duty in our country. His strong character and commitment to serving others sets an excellent example for our students to follow.
For his service, Fiske received a certificate of appreciation and a $50 gift certificate to Old Towne Inn Supper Club.
