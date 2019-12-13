Westby VFW names Kory Dahlen Teacher of the Year

Westby VFW Post 8021 is pleased to recognize Kory Dahlen as 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for the Westby Area School District. Dahlen presently is the director of five Westby Area school bands, including the marching, jazz and concert bands, and served as the director of Westby Middle School bands from 2010 to 2019.

Before returning to Westby, where he grew up and attended school, he served as director of bands at the Melrose-Mindoro High School from 2003 to 2010 where he used the enthusiasm and teaching skills he learned playing in Westby bands as a student and at UW-L from which he graduated in 2003.

Knowing the history of vocal and instrumental music in Westby schools, readers know that a very large percentage of students at all levels participate in band and/or choir – largely because of the high level of enthusiasm and love of music that is instilled in them by the teaching staff. Westby students are introduced by Dahlen to music theory and simple band instruments and concepts in fifth grade.

Dahlen is a member of the Westby City Band. He and Peter Engh, the vocal music director, are instrumental in planning the annual Veterans Day program for grades 7-12.