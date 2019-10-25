The Westby VFW will host a pancake dinner on Saturday, Nov. 2, to raise funds for scholarships for students at Westby Area High School and other local schools. In 2018, $200 scholarships were awarded to six students, three of them from Westby.
The meal will be held at the VFW Post Home, located at 205 N. Main St. in Westby. The meal will include all you can eat pancakes and all the sides that go with pancakes. Dinner will start at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. Cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Additional freewill donations to the scholarship fund will be appreciated.
This fundraiser will be held in memory of Morris Engh, a longtime resident of Westby and proud member of the Westby American Legion and VFW. Morris died recently at age 92 and his funeral will be held earlier on Nov. 2. Morris left high school as soon as he turned 17 to join the Navy during World War II. When the war was over, he returned to Westby and wanted to continue his education. When he was told he could not play football because of his age, he chose to join the Merchant Marine working on ships on the Great Lakes. When the Korean War began in 1950, he rejoined the Navy and later transferred to the Air Force. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in Thailand during the Viet Nam war, serving in units that flew the famous U-2 high altitude reconnaissance (spy) aircraft. He earned his GED in 1952, and received a diploma from Westby Area High School in 2001 under a special program that allowed those of the Greatest Generation who left school to serve in World War II to receive a diploma. He proudly walked across the stage with his granddaughter with his children looking on.
Morris was a friendly and kind gentleman who had lots of friends. He was a respected member of the community, well-known as the caller at VFW bingo, and served as the Post Chaplain for 25 years. Members of his family will be at the dinner, and a photo display showing Morris will be present.
