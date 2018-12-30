Local winners have been announced in the 2018 VFW Patriots’ Pen sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why I Honor the American Flag.” The contest was open to all students in grades six through eight including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $5,000 prize plus an all expense paid trip to Washington DC with a parent or guardian. There are national awards totaling $54,500 plus many thousands awarded at local and state level annually. There were 47 eighth-grade students who competed in this competition for Westby VFW Post 8021 and an equal number who competed in the contest for the Coon Creek VFW Post.
All the winners are eighth-graders and received a certificate of participation and a gift certificate from the Westby Subway shop in the amounts indicated below.
Ombeni Goss, son of Shari Goss of Westby, won first place and received a $25 gift certificate. Second place was won by Ezekiel Larrington, son of Brian and Deb Larrington of Westby, $20 certificate. Whitney Hanson, son of Kyle and Stephanie Hanson of Westby placed third, $15 certificate. Audra Johnson, daughter of Craig and Lori Johnson of Westby placed fourth, $10. Kennedy Brueggen, daughter of Brandon and Kadie of Westby placed fifth, $5.
Ombeni’s essay has been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available.
The Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars appreciates the Westby Subway shop for providing the gift certificates, as well as the five local citizens who judged the entries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.