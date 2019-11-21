Local winners have been announced in the 2019 VFW Patriots Pen Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “What Makes America Great.” The contest was open to all students in grade 8, including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives $5,000. There are 52 other national awards for a total of $55,000 in cash awards at the national level. There are local, district and state cash awards as well, totaling over $1,000. Over 75 Westby Middle School students entered the contest this year. Coon Creek Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10532 judged entries from students living in Coon Valley or Chaseburg; the Westby post judged entries from students living in the Westby area.
The top five place winners in the Westby post competition received gift certificates from the Westby Subway Shop. They will also receive a VFW certificate for participating in the contest.
Maycee Olson, daughter of Keith and Marlene Olson of Westby placed first and won a $25 Subway certificate. Riley Gardner, son of Darrin and Teresa Gardner of Westby, won second place and a $20 certificate at Subway. Alex O’Neil, son of Cotelyn O’Neil of Westby, won a $15 certificate for placing third. In fourth place was Rhianna Steiger, daughter of Anthony and Sara Steiger of Chaseburg. She won a $!0 certificate. Tanner Henline, son of Julie and Tom Henline of Westby, placed fifth and won a $5 certificate.
Maycee and Riley’s entries have been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available. Their essays will be published in future issues of the Times.
The Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars are proud to support our schools and students. They appreciate the Westby Subway Shop for providing the gift certificates, as well as the five local citizens who judged the entries.
