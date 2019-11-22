Local winners have been announced in the 2019 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year's competition was "What Makes America Great." The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12, including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 200 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Isabella Nedland, an 11th-grader and daughter of Brent and Chelsy Nedland of Westby, won first place and received a $100 prize and plaque. Madalyn Komay, a ninth-grader and daughter of Greg and Terri Komay of Westby, won second place and received a $75 award. Third place was won by 11th-grade student Ellen Johnson, who lives in Westby. She is the daughter of Craig and Lori Johnson. Ellen received a $50 prize. Audra Johnson, a ninth-grade student and sister of Ellen, won fourth place. She is in grade 9 and received $40. Winning fifth place was ninth-grader Grace Fremstad, daughter of Jason and Heidi Fremstad; she won $30.
Sixth- through 10th-place winners received gift certificates from the Westby Subway. Placing sixth was ninth-grader Olivia Nedland, and sister of Isabella. She received a $25 gift certificate. Ninth-grader Sylvia Thompson, daughter of Dan Thompson and Maggie Brown-Thompson of Coon Valley, placed seventh and received a $20 gift certificate. Jayda Berg, grade 9, placed eighth and won a $15 gift certificate. Jayda’s parents are Scott and Sherri Berg of Coon Valley. Eleventh-grader Grace Bendel won ninth place and a $10 gift certificate. She is the daughter of Josh and Brenda Bendel of Coon Valley. Denali Heubner, a ninth-grader and daughter of Brian and Stacy Heubner of Westby, won 10th place and received a $5 gift certificate.
Isabella and Madalyn’s entries have been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available. Their essays will be published in future issues of the Times and were read over WVRQ radio recently.
The Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars are proud to support our schools and students. They appreciate the Westby Subway Shop for providing the gift certificates as well as the five local citizens who judged the entries.
