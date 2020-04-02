Westby votes to incorporate

In early 1920, there was an undercurrent in the village of Westby, a rumbling of things to come. The federal census had been taken in January and showed the Westby population was exploding; businesses were cropping up or being planned as fast as ideas and capitol could be generated; and, because of all this excitement, there was a natural next step that the community was hoping for.
According to minutes from the Feb. 20 Village Board meeting, a petition signed by 111 electors and tax payers was presented for consideration. A motion was made by A. J. Flugstad on the “petition of J. T. Hage, Eiel Eielson and others for the Incorporation of the Village of Westby with the adjacent Territory as a city be accepted. Motion carried.” This first action set in motion the many requirements necessary to legally change the status of Westby from a village to a city. City limits had to be identified. Wards had to be drawn. A census had to be taken. Then a special election had to take place.
The first petition presented and accepted at the Feb. 20 board meeting not only provided more than the required one hundred signatures, it also proposed city limits. The next step was to identify “wards” of the proposed city. As a village, all elections take place “at large,” meaning that board members could live anywhere within the village. That also meant if a village had six board members, all six could live on the same block. City government rules would change that, making representation more equitable. Councilmen in the new city would have to be decided from areas of the city called wards, based on population. That way, each area of the city would have its own representation and everyone would have a voice. From Village Board minutes on Feb. 24, “pursuant to adjournment the Village Board met with all members present.” At this meeting, a motion was made by O. P. Anderson and the board approved three areas of the city to be identified as wards.
On March 5, the Westby Times ran a “Notice of Special Election” to be held at the Village Hall on April 6 at the same time of the regular election. This special election was held for taxpayers and electors to vote if Westby should be incorporated as a city.
On March 19, two weeks after the notice of the special election, the Westby Times published the results of another census taken the prior week by Ole Fredrickson. It is interesting to note that the official 1920 federal census taken two months earlier was not adequate for the purposes of the special election. These census results showed a growth of 47% during the ten years between 1910 and 1920. Not even Milwaukee, with a growth of 22%, could compete with the boom that was happening in Westby.
When the election day came on April 6, 1920, there were no surprises. The vote carried overwhelmingly 169 for and only 14 against incorporation. Just a bit more paperwork and a few more decisions were needed for Westby to become an official city in the County of Vernon, State of Wisconsin! Later this spring, Part II will tell you how that happened.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!