Westby votes to incorporate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early 1920, there was an undercurrent in the village of Westby, a rumbling of things to come. The federal census had been taken in January and showed the Westby population was exploding; businesses were cropping up or being planned as fast as ideas and capitol could be generated; and, because of all this excitement, there was a natural next step that the community was hoping for.

According to minutes from the Feb. 20 Village Board meeting, a petition signed by 111 electors and tax payers was presented for consideration. A motion was made by A. J. Flugstad on the “petition of J. T. Hage, Eiel Eielson and others for the Incorporation of the Village of Westby with the adjacent Territory as a city be accepted. Motion carried.” This first action set in motion the many requirements necessary to legally change the status of Westby from a village to a city. City limits had to be identified. Wards had to be drawn. A census had to be taken. Then a special election had to take place.