The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) held the second of three public involvement meetings to discuss the planned U.S. Hwy. 14 reconstruction project in Westby.
The meeting was held at Bekkum Memorial Library, Wednesday, April 24.
The project, scheduled for construction in 2022, will reconstruct U.S. Hwy 14 (North Main Street) through the city of Westby. The project begins south of Locust Street and ends just north of High Echo Lane. The approximately 1.6-mile project will replace the pavement structure, improve intersections, improve pedestrian accommodations, replace the storm sewer system, and make improvements to street lighting.
Joshua Melby, P.E., with KL Engineering, gave the project overview, and the purpose and need. He also presented the challenges of the project, one of which is pedestrian access to downtown businesses. Melby said a pedestrian safety fence would be put up, which would allow contractors to work inside the fence and allow businesses’ customers to use the existing sidewalk.
He said when it came time to replace sidewalk a business may have to close for two days if there isn’t back-door access.
“We will do our best to encourage pedestrians to use businesses,” Melby said.
Melby said the project schedule includes the environmental document which should be completed by this summer, the complete preliminary design by this summer/fall, right-of-way plat this fall, real estate negotiations fall 2019-spring 2021, public involvement meeting No. 3 spring 2021, utility relocations spring 2021-spring 2022, final plans August 2021 and construction 2022.
Melby said the third public involvement meeting will have a “heavy focus” on construction and have the staging finalized, meaning how pedestrians and locals will get around Westby.
Following Melby’s presentation, there was an opportunity for questions.
A question was asked why there was no longer a roundabout proposed at the U.S. Hwy. 14/State Hwy. 27 intersection on Westby’s north side.
Mayor Danny Helgerson said that at the first meeting with the DOT, there was talk of having a roundabout at that intersection. “We were surprised when we were first approached with the project… there was a massive roundabout. We were told don’t consider it because it would eat up lots of real estate.”
Helgerson said the City Council agreed that a roundabout the size of the one near Cashton would be the best option. He said the engineers for the project returned with a new plan with a less elaborate roundabout that would fit in a smaller area.
Helgerson said the traffic at that intersection backs up to Dollar General and people cut through Hansen’s IGA parking lot.
Helgerson said that since 2014 there have been 12 accidents at the intersection.
Helgerson said that at the City Council’s meeting with the DOT on April 10, they learned there wouldn’t be a roundabout at the Hwy. 14/Hwy. 27 intersection. “The DOT said it was not a safety issue.”
Helgerson said the City Council approved a resolution on April 16 that it would like a roundabout installed at the intersection for safety, economic development and traffic concerns.
“We have over 11,000 vehicles a day on Main Street and 7,000 going onto Hwy. 27,” he said. “The city bought the Sidie Farm for some growth. In 25 years, who knows what the traffic will be like? The big thing was we were surprised when the roundabout was pulled.”
Helgerson told the audience to “make a little noise” and say it’s a safety issue. “We don’t want accidents to turn into fatalities. If we develop the Sidie farm it will increase traffic.”
Phyllis Eklov, who said she used to own a business on that corner, said Westby needs a roundabout. “It’s a no-brainer, I think.”
Helgerson said a roundabout it not going to destroy business all over. “We need to look ahead. The entire City Council voted for the resolution for the roundabout.” He added that he met with Rep. Loren Oldenburg, who agreed Westby needs a roundabout.
“We need to look 20 to 25 years down the road; it will only get busier and get more dangerous,” he said.
Rod Aspenson, of Westby Locker and Meats, said a roundabout “is a fantastic thing.”
“You’re forced to slow down,” Helgerson said. “A lot of us have used Cashton’s (roundabout) and are used to that. It would be a single lane, not a double lane. Safety is the main concern. We hope for more economic development and growth (on Hwy. 27).”
One woman asked Helgerson why the roundabout was removed from the plan. He said a lot of it was because of the budget; the budget for the project is for Hwy. 14, not Hwy. 27.
Anyone with questions about the project may contact Travis Buros, P.E., WisDOT project manager, at 608-789-5702 or travis.buros@dot.wi.gov; Aaron Steger, P.E., consultant project manager, at 608-663-1218 or asteger@klengineering.com; or Melby, consultant project engineer, at 608-663-1218 or jmelby@klengineering.com.
Information about the project can be found at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/us14westby/default.aspx.
