Building Community will hold its next meeting in the lower level of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 500 S. Main St. (across from Cenex), Thursday, Jan. 13.

Steve Michaels is providing supper at 5:30 p.m., with discussion to follow from 6 to 7 p.m.

New businesses in the area will be mentioned and attendees will also be hearing from several service organizations

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0