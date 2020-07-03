Westby's Burgers in the Park starts July 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Burgers in the Park, a longtime Westby tradition, will be held in Davidson Park this summer but it will have a different format because of the coronavirus.

The event will be a Grab ‘n Go format, rather than one where people linger over their meal and listen to live music, as has been done in the past. The first Burgers in the Park will take place Thursday, July 16. The other dates are July 30 and Aug. 13 and 27. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Burgers in the Park menu will be the same each Thursday – choice of brat or hamburger/cheeseburger for $6, or hot dog for $5; meals include salad, beans and dessert, with water and soda an additional $1.

Patrons are asked to call ahead for an order by dialing 634-4011 by 3 p.m. Thursday. While calling ahead is preferred (it helps organizers know how much food to prepare), walk-up and drive-ups day of are welcome. When patrons place their order, they should indicate the number of brat, burger, or hot dog choices they wish to pick up at the park.

“Our servers will meet you curbside at Davidson Park and will hand you your packaged meals,” said Steve Michaels, a member of the Westby Chamber Board. “We will be masked and have gloves on at all times.”