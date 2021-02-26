Westby's Carve In 4/5 announces Featured Carver Becky Lusk

Bekkum Memorial Library is moving forward with plans for Carve In 4/5 @ the Bekkum. Scheduled for Aug. 21, chairperson John Sutton shared that library staff are working with the Carve In committee to have a great 2021 event. It was very disappointing to cancel the annual event in 2020, hence this year’s name, Carve In 4/5. Postponing this year’s April event until August will give more time for vaccines and social distancing measures to be put in place. There will only be a few other minor changes to the event due to COVID-19, so put Aug. 21 on your calendar now.
At past events, carvers from a 200-mile radius come to the community room in the lower level of the Westby Bekkum Memorial Library for an amazing day of woodcarving. The craftsmen and women show their carvings, hope to sell some, and enjoy talking to spectators about the art and hobby of woodcarving. Realistic, flat plane, relief, caricature, in-the-round and chip carving are all represented at the event. The carvers welcome questions, and are very excited to demonstrate and teach various carving techniques. Sutton explained that people who carve are always receptive to onlookers because interaction is a good learning tool for them as well.
At Carve In 3, the committee introduced the addition of a “Featured Carver” to the event. John Overby, a carver from Fifield, Wisconsin, accepted the invitation and proved to be a very popular with the attendees. This year, Sutton is very proud to announce that local carver Becky Lusk has agreed to be the Carve In 4/5 featured carver. Due to Becky’s talent and reputation in the carving world, this is an incredible coup for the event. Becky won the 1992 Vesterheim Gold Medal for woodcarving that is nationally recognized as an extremely high honor. She has also won many ribbons and Best of Show awards at Vesterheim and other competitions during her 40-year career as a carver.
Becky’s husband, Mike, is also a woodworker who makes bass wood pieces for rosemalers to paint. Scandinavian specialty items such as tine boxes and mangle boards are made at their shop at Lusk Scandia Works in Coon Valley. Mike will also be at Carve In 4/5 in case there are any painters who want to shop in person instead of viewing the catalog or website.
You can follow the event on their “Carve In at the Bekkum” Facebook page or watch for announcements in the weekly “@ the Bekkum” column here in the Westby Times.