Westby's Carve In 4/5 announces Featured Carver Becky Lusk

Bekkum Memorial Library is moving forward with plans for Carve In 4/5 @ the Bekkum. Scheduled for Aug. 21, chairperson John Sutton shared that library staff are working with the Carve In committee to have a great 2021 event. It was very disappointing to cancel the annual event in 2020, hence this year’s name, Carve In 4/5. Postponing this year’s April event until August will give more time for vaccines and social distancing measures to be put in place. There will only be a few other minor changes to the event due to COVID-19, so put Aug. 21 on your calendar now.

At past events, carvers from a 200-mile radius come to the community room in the lower level of the Westby Bekkum Memorial Library for an amazing day of woodcarving. The craftsmen and women show their carvings, hope to sell some, and enjoy talking to spectators about the art and hobby of woodcarving. Realistic, flat plane, relief, caricature, in-the-round and chip carving are all represented at the event. The carvers welcome questions, and are very excited to demonstrate and teach various carving techniques. Sutton explained that people who carve are always receptive to onlookers because interaction is a good learning tool for them as well.