Westby's Class of 2020 recognized at virtual Senior Awards Night

The 2020 Senior Awards Night at Westby Area High School was held virtually June 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The welcome address was presented by Steve Michaels, Westby Area School District superintendent and the recognition awards were presented by Robert Bothe, Westby Area High School principal.
RECOGNITION AWARDS
Presidential Academic Awards – National Honor Society
National Honor Society Officers: President – Eva Lee; Vice President – Anna Ofte; Secretary – Claire Griffin;
Treasurer – Josi Bishop.
Salutatorian
McKenna Manske
Valedictorian
Joseph Armbruster
National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizen Award
Bree Hatlan
WESTBY AMERICAN LEGION AWARDS
Westby American Legion Athletic Awards
Claire Griffin
Austin Mowery
Westby American Legion Music Awards
Instrumental - Devin Nelson
Vocal - Manuel Chavez
Westby American Legion Oratory Award
Cooper Lipski
