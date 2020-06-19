Westby's Class of 2020 recognized at virtual Senior Awards Night
The 2020 Senior Awards Night at Westby Area High School was held virtually June 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The welcome address was presented by Steve Michaels, Westby Area School District superintendent and the recognition awards were presented by Robert Bothe, Westby Area High School principal.

RECOGNITION AWARDS

Presidential Academic Awards – National Honor Society

National Honor Society Officers: President – Eva Lee; Vice President – Anna Ofte; Secretary – Claire Griffin;

Treasurer – Josi Bishop.

Salutatorian

McKenna Manske

Valedictorian

Joseph Armbruster

National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Good Citizen Award

Bree Hatlan

WESTBY AMERICAN LEGION AWARDS

Westby American Legion Athletic Awards

Claire Griffin

Austin Mowery

Westby American Legion Music Awards

Instrumental - Devin Nelson

Vocal - Manuel Chavez

Westby American Legion Oratory Award

Cooper Lipski

