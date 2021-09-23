Westby's director of public works receives community service award

WESTBY, WIS., — Westby Utilities, the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit municipal utility, participated in the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 16. The utility is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale electricity provider and joint action agency.

Ron Janzen, director of public works for Westby Utilities, received the WPPI Energy Community Service Award. The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate value through their active participation in the community and commitment to volunteerism.

Amy Swiggum, utility clerk for Westby Utilities, described some of Janzen’s contributions. “Ron was recently declared ‘Grandpa of the Year’ by the Westby Area Historical Society, he is active in the local Syttende Mai festival committee, he’s worked with FEMA after disastrous floods in the area, and he coordinates small events with the chamber of commerce.”

In an article published last year by the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin, Janzen described the natural fit between serving the community and leading Westby’s own municipal electric utility. “As utilities, we have a big part to play in building a successful future for our towns in a way that benefits the community as a whole… We are a key part of our communities’ success.”

Municipally owned Westby Utilities delivers safe, reliable, and affordable electric power to more than 1,200 local homes and businesses. The utility’s employees serve customers while adhering to the principles of local ownership and control, providing first-rate customer service, and making a positive impact in the community through volunteer and outreach efforts.

Janzen has served Westby Utilities for 22 years.

