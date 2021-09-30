Westby's History Alive Project celebrates inventor John Groset's birthday

Who is Johan Groset, you ask? The next time you crunch off the scalloped edge of a waffle ice cream cone that is filled with your favorite ice cream flavor, you can thank Johan Groset. In 1910, Johan invented the first machine to form and bake this delicious-shaped cone in very large quantities.

History Alive Project researchers became aware of his huge “wheel” invention when they read about it in Volume 19, No. 1, 2021 issue of the Vesterheim magazine. This publication described a exhibit that is currently showcasing at The Vesterheim National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School located in Decorah, Iowa. The name of the display is called “Innovators and Inventions” that were made by Norwegian immigrants and their descendants in America.

Johan was born in Furu, Møre og Romsdal, Norway on Sept. 29, 1876; he immigrated to America and became a U.S. citizen in 1914 and settled in Bothell, Washington. “HAP loves to discover stories about Norwegian immigrants that are not too well known, and this story sure fits the bill,” said HAP volunteer Dave Amundson. “So it was only natural that HAP would have a little birthday party in honor of his ingenuity.”

That party was held on the front porch at the HAP house, 218 N. Main St., Westby. Invited guests scooped Maple Nut or Butterfinger ice cream into waffle cones and were very grateful that Mr. Groset did what he did.

History Alive Project sincerely thanks Vesterheim National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School Publications Department for the images shown and additional information to complete this article. If you want to see this Vesterheim exhibit, it runs from now until May 30, 2022.

