Westby's History Alive Project welcomes trick-or-treaters

In 2020, the History Alive Project's idea to socially-distance trick-or-treaters to the HAP History Hus on Main Street in Westby, HAP volunteers borrowed an 8-foot plastic pipe from Strang Plumbing in Viroqua to “launch” treats into kids' waiting collection containers. That idea was a success.

Fast forward to 2021: Same event, same place, same treats, and yes, that same pipe! The over 200 parents, friends and kids stopped to check out this year’s pipe, many remarking that they recalled what HAP had done in 2020 and that they loved it all.

HAP board members Dave Kraabel (in his really scary and big-eared troll outfit) and Betty Stoleson (in her sewn clown outfit) assisted this year’s visitors.

“Some were wary of this pipe idea a first,” remarked Stoleson. “Some of the younger ones who were the same height as the end of the pipe, cautiously peeked into it, many double-checking to see of a possible second treat would come swiping toward them and we did not disappoint a one; we even had individual-bagged homemade cookies for those that stopped this year,” added Kraabel.

The community event was sponsored by the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce. The weather cooperated beautifully and no one left empty-handed. HAP President Dave Amundson commented that, "these children are indeed making history for the Westby area with their personal participation and that makes our mission statement really easy to fulfill here. The fact that so many have been masked during this current school year is another big history-making thing in their lives."

