Westby's Howard Dunnum named a Jefferson Award recipient

On Monday, Sept. 27, Heather Armstrong at Channel 19, announced Westby’s own Howard Dunnum as the September 2021 recipient of the WXOW Jefferson Award. The award is given to recognize individuals for their community service and to help inspire others.

Howard was chosen for his long list of servant leadership activities. Since retiring in 1999 from his career at the railroad, Howard has been involved in numerous projects. Making lefse at Norskedalen, taking care of the flowers at the Westby Area Historical Society Thoreson Museum, calling bingo at the Norseland Nursing Home, working at the Come For Supper community dinner and at many other events, Howard is always willing to help. He greets students with a smile and friendly “hello” as he helps them safely cross Main Street every morning and afternoon during the school year. As a city crossing guard, Howard also gives a friendly wave to people driving by and offers a big “Thank you for coming to Westby” when he sees tourists who visit.

Howard shared that opportunities for everyone to volunteer are easier to find now more than ever before. In the WXOW interview, he explained that quality of time and effort, not length of service, is what can make the biggest impact when volunteering. He described how stopping for just ten minutes to visit someone in a nursing home can brighten their day and make you as the volunteer feel good as well. Looking for the good in other people and offering a simple “thank you” are also ways that Howard said you can make a difference. Howard’s love of the Westby community and his Norwegian heritage were also obvious during the interview that can now be seen on the WXOW website.

Every month, WXOW chooses someone for their service. In the spring, a banquet will be held and one of this year’s winners will be selected to move on to Washington, DC as a contender for the national award.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0