Westby's Kevin Dean named 96th Assembly District First Responder of the Year

Rep. Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) had the honor of hosting Kevin Dean, squad president of Westby EMS, at the Capitol on Oct. 26. Oldenburg presented Dean with the “First Responder of the Year Award."

“Kevin is truly dedicated to the safety of the residents in the Coulee Region. Kevin is a licensed critical care paramedic, squad president of Westby EMS, and Dean of the Health and Public Safety Division at Western Technical College,” Oldenburg said. “I want to thank Kevin, his wife Christine, and first responders across the 96th District for their selfless commitment to their community.”