Westby's Kevin Dean named 96th Assembly District First Responder of the Year

Rep. Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) had the honor of hosting Kevin Dean, squad president of Westby EMS, at the Capitol on Oct. 26. Oldenburg presented Dean with the “First Responder of the Year Award."
“Kevin is truly dedicated to the safety of the residents in the Coulee Region. Kevin is a licensed critical care paramedic, squad president of Westby EMS, and Dean of the Health and Public Safety Division at Western Technical College,” Oldenburg said. “I want to thank Kevin, his wife Christine, and first responders across the 96th District for their selfless commitment to their community.”
Dean and nearly 100 other first responders were honored by the Wisconsin State Assembly today and the Wisconsin State Capitol. Representatives of the Wisconsin State Assembly also passed Assembly Joint Resolution 89; this resolution declares Oct. 28, 2021, First Responders Appreciation Day in Wisconsin.